“I am clear on the outcomes we want to achieve, and we will be doing all we can to collectively accomplish those goals.
”With this tournament having smaller squads than something like the Fifa Women’s World Cup we have had to make some tough decisions, but through our selection process, we have selected 18 players we believe can achieve the outcomes we want and are prepared for the challenges we will face.
”It is great to be able to give over half the squad their Olympic debuts, and I know it will be a proud moment for all of the players and staff to wear the fern in France.
“There is no doubt this can be a special event for us, and we will draw on the uniqueness of representing the entire New Zealand Olympic team to give us the edge we will need.”
New Zealand head into the tournament with a record of six wins, two defeats and one draw in 2024, scoring 37 goals and conceding eight.
At Paris 2024 they have been drawn in Group A alongside reigning champions Canada, Colombia, and hosts France.
They kick off the tournament on July 26 (NZT) vs Canada in Saint-Etienne, before facing Colombia on July 29 and France on August 1, both in Lyon.
The Football Ferns full squad is:
Mackenzie Barry* (16 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand
CJ Bott (46 caps) Leicester City, England
Katie Bowen (109 caps) Inter Milan, Italy
Milly Clegg* (8 caps) Racing Louisville FC, USA
Victoria Esson (23 caps) Rangers FC, Scotland
Macey Fraser* (5 caps) Utah Royals, USA
Ally Green* (14 caps) AGF, Denmark
Jacqui Hand* (27 caps) Unattached
Grace Jale* (31 caps) Unattached
Katie Kitching* (10 caps) Sunderland AFC, England
Anna Leat (18 caps) Aston Villa FC, England
Meikayla Moore (65 caps) Unattached
Gabi Rennie (37 caps) Åland United, Finland
Ali Riley (162 caps) Angel City FC, USA
Indiah-Paige Riley* (24 caps) PSV Vrouwen, Netherlands
Malia Steinmetz* (31 caps) FC Nordsjælland, Denmark
Rebekah Stott (102 caps) Melbourne City FC, Australia
Kate Taylor* (16 caps) Unattached
*First time being involved in an Olympic campaign
In addition, Claudia Bunge (HB Koge, Denmark), Michaela Foster (Unattached), Annalie Longo (Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand), and Murphy Sheaff (Kansas State University, USA) have been named as travelling reserves.