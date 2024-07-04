Shea Ili had 28 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort, with 10 rebounds and four assists, while Izayah Le’afa added 12 points on 4/7 shooting from deep.

With Yanni Wetzell and Tom Vodanovich battling foul trouble and Sam Mennenga a late scratch from the game, Tyrell Harrison provided a spark off the bench with 8 points (4/4 shooting) and seven rebounds. Flynn Cameron scored eight points, captain Reuben Te Rangi had seven and Corey Webster tallied six.

The biggest disparity of the night came in the paint, as Slovenia scored 56 points compared to 24 for New Zealand; Josh Nebo doing all of his damage inside to set a strong interior presence throughout.

“Results matter, we’re all disappointed with the way the game has gone, I think we fought back at the end of the second quarter and showed fight but we just couldn’t get stops in the third and fourth quarters. It’s tough to absorb and watch,” said Tall Blacks coach Pero Cameron,

“We had plans [for defending Luka] and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. He’s a great player and we respect him for that, but I think immediately we put ourselves in trouble with early fouls. And when you get to the bonus really early, it’s hard to play defence.

“I felt we pulled the game back towards the end of the second quarter, from there we tried a couple of things but they didn’t come off. But I felt our young guys like Tyrell – who hasn’t had many opportunities in this tour – he did a good job and my hat goes off to him.”

The defeat means New Zealand won’t have any basketball teams at the Olympics after the Tall Ferns and both 3x3 sides failed to qualify.



