“It’s kind of like you’re solving a puzzle … but the puzzle’s constantly evolving. The things that you might think mentally that you’ve worked on and got on lock, they change — because you change, the context changes, the race changes, the way that you look at yourself changes.

“Everything is just so fluid, and what we’re trying to do is solve this puzzle and try to, at the time that really matters, have the puzzle as whole as we can with as many tools as we’ve got and then be able to nail it at that moment.

“That’s kind of what keeps you coming back — because there’s no time where everything’s perfect.”

Butcher was pretty close to perfect in Paris, however, dominating the final from the start as he overcame three-time world champion Joe Clarke and the top canoeists in the world to take gold.

Finn Butcher became one of New Zealand’s golden heroes with victory in the kayak cross at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Butcher told Real Life he had “a simple mindset” going into the biggest race of his life.

“We knew the start was important, and to start well you’ve got to be really intent,” he explained.

“You have to be ready to move as soon as that buzzer goes and the ramp’s dropping; get a little bit of slide before everyone else; and then as soon as you land, just go as hard as you can — and whatever happens, you’re going.”

A jubilant Finn Butcher after crossing the finish line first and claiming gold in the men's canoe slalom cross at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Butcher said the psychological component of the kayak cross was what made it so compelling.

“Like all high-performance sports to a degree, everyone’s on such a level playing field in terms of the physiology.

“In our sport there’s a lot of different body types and people rely on different things; they might paddle a bit more technically so they don’t have to rely on their power or strength as much. But everyone’s best performance is not far away from each other.

“It’s just, can you do that consistently in the moment? That’s what really matters.”

His next big moment will come next year at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships, before he sets his sights on Olympic glory again in Los Angeles in four years.

“Me this year is going to be so different to me in 2028, and me in 2028 is a completely different beast to 2020 — it’s just the way that things work,” he said.

“It’s fascinating how you have to keep evolving or else you’re not going anywhere.”

