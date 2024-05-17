Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Tennis

Lulu Sun on her switch to New Zealand, Te Anau memories, Olympic dreams and French Open hopes

Michael Burgess
By
7 mins to read
Lulu Sun made a run at this year's ASB Classic in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

Lulu Sun made a run at this year's ASB Classic in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

Lulu Sun was sitting in a Dubai hotel room in February when she made one of the biggest decisions of her life. The 23-year-old tennis player had just completed a day on court, before sitting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tennis