The decision that could change a sport: The inside story of top tennis player Lulu Sun’s switch to New Zealand

Michael Burgess
NZ-born Lulu Sun in action during the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland in January. Photo / Dean Purcell

Four weeks ago, as Tennis New Zealand chief executive Julie Patterson was about to head out for a morning walk, her phone buzzed.

When Patterson saw who was calling, she told her husband their Saturday

