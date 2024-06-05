Novak Djokovic slipped and fell during the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

Novak Djokovic, a titan in the world of tennis and arguably the greatest player the sport has ever seen, has withdrawn from the French Open due to a medial meniscus tear in his right knee. This abrupt exit not only halts his title defence but could also mark his final days as a professional.

Djokovic’s announcement on social media was a poignant moment for tennis fans worldwide. “I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from #rolandgarros,” he said, revealing the severity of his condition after a gruelling four-and-a-half-hour match against No 23 Francisco Cerundolo.

It was his second consecutive five-setter, with his total time on court across the two matches exceeding nine hours. The MRI results confirmed what many feared: the relentless demands of professional tennis had finally taken a toll on the 37-year-old’s body.

For years, Djokovic has been a polarising figure in tennis. His on-court demeanour, characterised by intensity and occasional confrontations, has often sparked controversy. Yet, regardless of the debates surrounding his personality, his extraordinary talent and dogged pursuit of excellence have commanded respect and admiration. His 24 Grand Slam titles are the most by a man (Roger Federer 20, Rafael Nadal 22) and are a testament to his unparalleled skill and unwavering determination.

Despite the controversies, Djokovic’s presence on the court has been nothing short of mesmerising. His ability to claw back from the brink of defeat, as demonstrated in his latest match against Cerundolo, has awed fans and critics alike. His performance was a masterclass in resilience and skill, as he fought through the pain and uncertainty to secure a victory that would ultimately be his last in this year’s French Open.

However, the signs of wear and tear have been increasingly evident. This season, Djokovic’s performance has been uncharacteristically inconsistent, with an 18-6 record and no tournament victories. His withdrawal from Roland Garros could signal the beginning of the end for one of tennis’ most illustrious careers. With Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics on the horizon, the uncertainty surrounding Djokovic’s future looms large.

Men’s tennis has been dominated by the “Big Three” – Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – for nearly two decades. With Federer retired and Nadal grappling with injury struggles, Djokovic’s recent setback leaves a significant void in the sport. The next generation of players, led by the likes of Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud, now have an opportunity to step into the spotlight, but the shadow of the Big Three will linger.

Djokovic’s legacy, however, is firmly cemented. His 370 Grand Slam match victories, a record-breaking feat surpassing Federer, and his numerous weeks at world No 1 are milestones that may never be surpassed. His tenacity and strategic brilliance on the court have set a benchmark for future generations.

As we witness the twilight of Djokovic’s career, it is imperative to acknowledge his accomplishments and profound impact on the sport. His journey has been one of unparalleled success, interspersed with moments of controversy, but always defined by his exceptional talent and unyielding spirit.

Whether this marks the end or merely a pause in his legendary career, Djokovic’s contributions to tennis will remain indelible. The court might soon miss the relentless fight and passion he brings, but his legacy will inspire athletes for generations to come.