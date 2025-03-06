Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is to finance a joint initiative with the WTA for paid maternity leave of “up to 12 months” for players on the women’s tennis circuit, it was announced on Thursday.
The PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program “will offer benefits to more than 320 eligible WTA players”, the Women’s Tennis Association said in a statement.
“WTA players will for the first time receive paid maternity leave up to 12 months, and have access to grants for fertility treatments to build families, as well as other benefits,” it read.
Players will have to compete “in a certain number of WTA tournaments in a window of time” to benefit from the payments.
Two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka, a WTA players’ council representative, welcomed “the beginning of a meaningful shift in how we support women in tennis, making it easier for athletes to pursue both their careers and their aspirations of starting a family.”