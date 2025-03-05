Advertisement
Lulu Sun wins opening round match at Indian Wells Open

NZ Herald
Lulu Sun. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun has picked a fine time to find her form again, overcoming a poor start to the WTA season by winning her opening round match at the prestigious Indian Wells Open in California.

The Wimbledon quarter-finalist was up against world number 37 Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia, who handed the Kiwi a straight sets defeat in Mexico last week.

Sun earned a 6-3 1-6 7-6 (2) victory on court six, coming back from break down in the final set to win the tie-breaker.

Heading into today’s clash, Sun had a 1-8 singles record in 2025 struggling to fine the form that saw her rise up the ranks last season.

Sun will face 31st seed Linda Noskova in the second round after the Czech was handed a first round bye.

Reaching the second round will earn Sun at least $US37,650 ($65,712) with the tournament champion taking home more than $2.09m.

Sun, who switched allegiances from Switzerland to New Zealand last year, burst on the international scene with a stunning quarter-final run at Wimbledon in June.

Less than two years ago Sun was 270th in the world and entered the qualifying stages at the grand slam in London as world number 123.

Her performance at Wimbledon saw her jump into the top 55 in the world. She moved into a career-high 39th in September, after making the final in Monterrey, Mexico. Her ranking hasn’t really taken a hit, sitting 49th heading into Indian Wells.

