Lulu Sun. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun has picked a fine time to find her form again, overcoming a poor start to the WTA season by winning her opening round match at the prestigious Indian Wells Open in California.

The Wimbledon quarter-finalist was up against world number 37 Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia, who handed the Kiwi a straight sets defeat in Mexico last week.

Sun earned a 6-3 1-6 7-6 (2) victory on court six, coming back from break down in the final set to win the tie-breaker.

Heading into today’s clash, Sun had a 1-8 singles record in 2025 struggling to fine the form that saw her rise up the ranks last season.

Sun will face 31st seed Linda Noskova in the second round after the Czech was handed a first round bye.