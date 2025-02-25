Lulu Sun has one singles win to her name in 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun’s dreadful start to the 2025 WTA season has continued with a straight sets opening round defeat in Merida, Mexico this morning.

The world number 48 has gone down 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 32 clash against Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia ranked eight places above her. The match lasted just 66 minutes.

For Sun, it is the seventh time she’s failed to advance past the opening round of a tournament in 2025 and leaves her with a 1-8 record in singles play.

Sun, who switched allegiances from Switzerland to New Zealand last year, burst on the international scene with a stunning quarter-final run at Wimbledon in June.

Less than two years ago Sun was 270th in the world and entered the qualifying stages at the grand slam in London as world number 123.