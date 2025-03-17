She credits a protective and experienced team, which includes Spain’s 1994 Wimbledon champion Martinez - who teamed up with the youngster not long after her early exit from Indian Wells last year.

“Since the beginning of our work relationship, I already felt like we had a great connection,” the 17-year-old Andreeva said this week. “I felt very comfortable around her.

“I feel like we’re both very energetic, and I feel like we both know how to be energetic, but when we need to also calm down and take things seriously.”

Andreeva said she needed Martinez’s steadying influence, when she was a bundle of nerves as she prepared to take on Sabalenka - the top-ranked Belarusian who had won four of their previous five encounters, including two this year.

“I would actually say that I was a brat, and there were a lot of nerves as well,” Andreeva said of her Monday morning self.

“When I’m nervous, I kind of tend to close my personality a little bit, so I don’t let anybody in. I don’t really talk much.

“I think Conchita tried to kind of create a nice and relaxed atmosphere around us today, but in the morning it was a bit tough for me because I was nervous. In the end, she did good with it.”

Andreeva wasn’t taking much time to savour her victory, with a chance to add a third 1000 title to her resume before her 18th birthday arrives in April.

“I think that we’re going to celebrate in the airport or on the plane, because tomorrow morning we’re going to fly to Miami,” said Andreeva, who is seeded 11th for the Miami Open that starts on Tuesday.