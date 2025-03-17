Mirra Andreeva rallied from a set down to beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka for the Indian Wells WTA 1000 title on Monday, continuing a meteoric rise backed by the coaching counsel of Conchita Martinez.
“Maybe it’s happening fast, but I like it,” Andreeva said after ensuring she will climb to a career-high sixth in the world. “If it’s happening fast, I take it.”
Andreeva says she tries not to gauge herself against the teen prodigies of the past, but the comparisons are calling.
Having already become the youngest-ever winner of a WTA 1000 title in Dubai last month she added another elite title to her CV and at 17 years 321 days old became the third-youngest woman to hoist the Indian Wells trophy after Martina Hingis (17 years, 166 days) and Serena Williams (17 years, 169 days).
Not only did she top the world No 1 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, she beat world No 2 and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semis, becoming the first player under 18 to beat the top two at the same WTA tournament since Williams beat Lindsay Davenport and Hingis at the 1999 US Open.