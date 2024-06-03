ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

The National Rugby League (NRL) is set to welcome a Papua New Guinea side as its 18th team, a move allegedly backed by a staggering A$600 million ($650m) investment from the Australian Government over the next decade.

This significant financial commitment underscores the strategic effort to counterbalance China’s growing influence in the South Pacific, highlighting a sophisticated use of sports as a diplomatic tool.

The move may disappoint many in New Zealand, especially those in Christchurch. The South Island has long been earmarked as a future location for another New Zealand-based NRL side alongside the Warriors, but one can only imagine the uproar if the New Zealand Government were to allocate a similar amount of cash to secure a second NRL team. The public scrutiny and debate over such an expenditure would be intense, with many questioning the prioritisation of sports funding over pressing domestic needs.

At first glance, the inclusion of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the NRL might seem like an extravagant use of government funds. However, the context reveals a more complex narrative. This investment is part of a broader strategy by the Australian and United States Governments to secure their influence in the Indo-Pacific, an area where China’s presence has been increasingly assertive.

The announcement comes on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s $158 billion war aid package, with a notable $13.71b earmarked to counter Chinese activities in the Indo-Pacific. This massive aid package underpins the geopolitical chess game unfolding in the region. By incorporating PNG into the NRL, the Australian Government aims to strengthen ties with a nation that sits at a critical juncture in this power struggle.

The choice of PNG is strategic. The country is not only passionate about rugby league but also holds a pivotal geographical position. As a buffer state, PNG’s alignment with Australia and the US could stymie China’s ambitions in the South Pacific. This sporting decision is thus a deliberate move to enhance regional security and stability, making the A$600m investment appear more justified when viewed through the lens of international relations.

This intertwining of sport and politics was no accident. The groundwork was laid during a White House dinner last October, where NRL chairman Peter V’landys met with President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Their discussions underscored the potential of sport as a diplomatic tool, reinforcing the shared values and strategic interests of the US and Australia.

The timing of this announcement, however, has been sensitive. PNG is currently dealing with a devastating landslide and political instability, factors that have delayed the formal unveiling of the new NRL team. Despite these challenges, the decision to admit PNG into the league remains a clear signal of Australia’s commitment to maintaining influence in its backyard.

Critics might argue that this move diverts resources from other pressing needs, questioning the allocation of such substantial funds to a sporting initiative. However, understanding this as a geopolitical strategy rather than merely a sporting expansion reframes the debate. The investment is not just about promoting rugby league: it’s about ensuring PNG remains aligned with Western allies in an increasingly competitive regional environment.

The integration of PNG into the NRL underscores a sophisticated approach to contemporary geopolitics, in which sport serves as a conduit for broader strategic goals. As China continues to extend its reach across the South Pacific, initiatives like this highlight the innovative ways in which Australia and its allies are responding.

The A$600 million investment, while substantial, is a calculated move aimed at securing regional influence and stability, proving that in the world of geopolitics, even a rugby league team can be a game-changer.