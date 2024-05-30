Jeremiah Nanai of the Maroons is tackled during game three last year. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days.

5) T20 World Cup cricket, from Sunday 12.30pm – Sky

Yeehaw…all eyes will turn to the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium (true story) in Dallas, where the USA and Canada kick off the World Cup. Next up, West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Monday 2.30am). That’s enough about that for now.

4) Champions League final: Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid, Sunday 7am – beIN sports.

Football fanatics will have to fork out for the subscriber service, after Sky’s disappointing attitude towards one of the world’s great sporting competitions.

The underdog Germans take on the Spanish giants at London’s Wembley Stadium, a tantalising clash between teams who love to counterattack.

Real Madrid’s love affair with the brilliant young English midfielder Jude Bellingham will go into overdrive if they prevail.

3) Fijian Drua v Melbourne Rebels, Saturday 2.05 - Sky

An appropriately flat end to the regular season in a deathly dull Super Rugby competition.

Super Saturday? More like Snoozer Saturday, compared to what it should be.

What we are left with is a seemingly nondescript matchup - from a Kiwi perspective - turning into the game of the final Super Rugby round, with historical significance.

The Drua v Rebels will determine if the once-fabulous champion Crusaders - who will crush Moana Pasifika on Friday night - might still sneak into the playoffs or whether one of rugby’s great title runs is at an end.

I’m picking that it will be bad news for the Crusaders, with the Rebels facing a tough time in Lautoka as the home side goes all out for a playoff place.

The Hurricanes face the Highlanders (4.35pm) and Blues host the Chiefs (7.05pm - also on Sky Open).

2) US women’s golf open, from Friday 4am - Sky

Also known as ‘Can Anyone Beat Nelly Korda?’

As for Kiwi Lydia Ko, pundits refuse to write her off but odds of 55/1 tell the story of a career that is bobbing around beneath the very highest standards.

She’s more capable of playing three top rounds than the four necessary to win a major.

1) State of Origin, Wednesday 10.05pm – Sky

This rugby league series sets the bar incredibly high in the hype department, way too high at times, but it does often deliver.

A new New South Wales coach – former Kiwi boss Michael Maguire – has heightened the intrigue.

Even better, the Blues have selected Spencer Leniu, who was born and initially raised in Auckland where he was a big Warriors fan.

The 23-year-old Roosters forward is a wrecking ball with the ball, and is expected to be a big part of the New South Wales Origin plans for a long time.

Leniu is a controversial figure, having been banned for his pathetic, racist put down of Ezra Mam when the Roosters and Broncos played in Las Vegas this year.

Mam is in the 20-man Queensland squad, although not the 17 for this game.

All is not forgotten. Leniu - as the typical buildup story goes - has been talking tough, saying he will be out to “wreak havoc” on the Maroons. It feels explosive. Then again, it always does.