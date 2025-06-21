Live updates of the NRL clash between the New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers at Go Media Stadium.

Kurt Capewell has been left out of the Warriors side to face the Penrith Panthers this weekend as he gets set for his first State of Origin stint of the series.

Coach Andrew Webster has opted against including the Queensland second rower for Saturday evening’s sold-out clash at Go Media Stadium, citing a long flight back to Auckland after Wednesday night’s Origin game 2, played in Perth.

Queensland coach Billy Slater last week highlighted Capewell’s leadership qualities as a key reason for his recall to the side.

“We just felt Kurt Capewell had been doing really well at club level and his actions had earnt him an opportunity to come into the team,” Slater said.

With Rocco Berry and Ali Leiataua still sidelined with injuries, Webster has called on youngster Moala Graham-Taufa to replace Capewell, in what will be his first NRL game of the season after three appearances last year.

The 23-year-old has been playing for the club’s table-topping New South Cup side, scoring 11 tries in 12 matches.

Webster has made only one other change to the starting lineup that thumped the Cronulla Sharks 40-10, with seasoned hooker Wayde Egan returning from a hip injury that ruled him out of the round 14 clash. He comes into the side in place of Sam Healey, who impressed in the Cronulla victory.

Prop Tanner Stowers-Smith has been named on the interchange for his third NRL appearance after today re-signing with the Warriors until 2028.

The last time the two sides met was back in Magic Round in Brisbane last season, with the Warriors pulling off a major upset against the defending champions 22-20.

They come into Saturday evening’s game in an unfamiliar position against the Panthers – as heavy favourites. It will also be the first time in six years that Penrith has made the trip to Auckland.

After a bye round last week, the Warriors sit in third spot on the NRL ladder and are hunting their 11th win of the season.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Moala Graham-Taufa, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Marata Niukore, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Sam Healey, 20. Bunty Afoa, 21. Tanah Boyd, 22. Edward Kosi, 23. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava