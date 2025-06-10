Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

NRL: Inside Warriors rookie Sam Healey’s last-gasp call-up in victory over Cronulla Sharks

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Warriors hooker Sam Healey. Photo / Photosport

Warriors hooker Sam Healey. Photo / Photosport

If you want an indication of the confidence among the new breed rising at the Warriors, look no further than rookie hooker Sam Healey.

When the 22-year-old woke up last Saturday morning, all he was thinking about was another appearance for the New South Wales Cup team. Apart from one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors

‘He’s definitely ready’: Warriors’ belief in injured Barnett’s replacement