But the Warriors found something when they needed to, like they have done in so many close tussles this year, illustrating their composure, resilience and belief. It’s quite remarkable, especially considering who is not there.

This is all happening without Shaun Johnson, who had become so pivotal as a playmaker over the past two seasons, even if injuries hampered his 2024 campaign. It’s happening without Dylan Walker, who was a cornerstone of their 2023 success and key to their offensive system under coach Andrew Webster. It’s happening without Addin Fonua-Blake, regarded as the most formidable yardage prop in the sport over the past two seasons. And it’s happening without the experience of Tohu Harris, who was a leader in the environment since 2018.

The Warriors had a special culture under Webster in 2023 but this feels even stronger, perhaps best shown by their output on the road. Sunday was their fifth win from six games in Australia this season, after positive results at Campbelltown (Tigers), Suncorp Stadium (Cowboys), Wollongong (Dragons) and Suncorp again (Dolphins).

The team are also far from a finished product. Sure, they have a ceiling and it is too early to suggest they are going to storm the barricades and blow everyone away in September. But there is considerable improvement coming, when you consider halves Luke Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita have only played 12 matches together, the new patterns of play and the youth scattered across the squad.

Perhaps most importantly, the defensive base is there. They know the system, trust the system and are good enough to execute it. It hasn’t always worked but when the pressure has gone on – for long second-half periods in most of their matches this season – they have backed their defence to get out of a hole.

That was again the case on Sunday, after the Rabbitohs had closed to 30-24, with two converted tries in the space of five minutes. With 15 minutes still to play, the home side had all the impetus – inspired by a fired-up Latrell Mitchell – and the Warriors began to wobble, with a couple of mistakes.

In the modern NRL it can be hard to wrestle back momentum in that scenario, especially away from home. But they did it, before Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s second try extended the lead, though Mitchell’s try with four minutes to go added more drama.

The result was built on small moments, like Tuivasa-Sheck’s desperation to keep the ball alive ahead of Rocco Berry’s try, or the centre’s desire to chase Jackson Ford’s unlikely kick. Like Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s willingness to do one more hit up, then another, as he accumulated almost 350 running metres. And like Leka Halasima’s show of strength – determined to win the contest, despite a weary body – ahead of their final try.

In a season defined by fine margins; six of their nine wins have been by six points or less. It’s those moments that have made the difference.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.