The way they defied a late Brisbane comeback for a golden point win, the way they hung on – against considerable odds – versus the Cowboys and the way they turned the tide in Wollongong, when the Dragons had all the momentum. Then banking their first away win over the Dolphins, on a hot afternoon in Brisbane.

These results have been achieved despite personnel challenges, constant reshuffles and with a number of young players. Most impressively, it’s been done despite a draining schedule, with trips to Christchurch, Brisbane, Wollongong and Brisbane again. That takes petrol, and in the past has been a deal-breaker, but this team is different.

The Warriors celebrate a try and have an 8-2 win-loss record so far this season in the NRL. Photo / Zain Mohammed / NRL Photos

“I don’t know if we’ve won more games than this in a row, maybe at the end of 2023,” said Webster, when asked about how the current run compares with other memorable streaks during his tenure. “There’s a real different connection about the group. I’m finding them more enjoyable just because the players are leading it so well. I’m so happy with the way they’re chasing training, we’re enjoying each day of work and we’re really grounded.”

The biggest unknown is the ceiling of this squad. While they are currently second on the ladder that doesn’t mean they are the second-best team in the competition. But the potential is there and the trajectory is upward.

The halves are still a new pairing – but have come on in leaps and bounds since round one – and rookie forwards such as Leka Halasima, Demetric Vaimauga and Jacob Laban have shown they belong at this level. Around them, everyone is contributing, from standouts such as Wayde Egan and Erin Clark to underrated tyros like Adam Pompey, Marata Niukore and Kurt Capewell.

For all that, Sunday’s match with Canberra at Go Media Stadium (6pm) will be one of the biggest challenges of the season. The Raiders, who missed the playoffs last season on points differential, have been a revelation this year since their demolition job on the Warriors in Las Vegas, notably in clutch wins over the Storm (away) and Sharks.

They have a big mobile pack, a dynamite off-loading game and are generally clinical in the red zone, which means the Warriors can’t afford to offer the opportunities they have in recent weeks.

The biggest factor to overcome will be the absence of Mitch Barnett (State of Origin) and James Fisher-Harris (suspended), who are their most effective and experienced props, as well as being co-captains.

“They are going really well, the Raiders, they’ve had a great season,” said Webster. “We know we are going to have to bring our best.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.