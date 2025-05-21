Those were the words of Kurt Capewell’s father, Darrell, when the Warriors back rower received his first jersey for his new club at the start of 2024.
More than 14 months later, Capewell will make another debut – of sorts – when he leads the Warriors out against the Canberra Raiders as captain.
That attribute, putting every ounce of his being into what he does on the field as a Warrior, has led to coach Andrew Webster having no doubt in backing the 31-year-old to lead his side this weekend.
With the Warriors facing a leadership crisis, given their co-captains Mitch Barnett and James Fisher-Harris are unavailable to State of Origin duty and suspension respectively, Capewell is, in a way, a left-field selection as skipper.
“I don’t think he needs to change anything this week, or overdo anything because he’s captain,” said Webster. “He’s just got to be himself.
“If he is himself, he stands out for his efforts all the time. His dad is 100% right, he won’t get beaten on effort.
“We saw on the weekend, against a great player like [Herbie] Farnworth, he went after the occasion and made sure that if he needed to he’d scramble, and if he needed to, he’d come up with the right play.