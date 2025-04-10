Wayde Egan takes photos with fans after the Warriors' victory over the Manly Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

Almost a year to the day since coach Andrew Webster first backed Wayde Egan for honours at State of Origin level, the Warriors are again leading the charge to see their hooker picked to represent New South Wales.

Since he debuted for the club in 2020, Egan has gone from strength to strength, and is now one of the first names on Webster’s team sheet.

After the first four games of 2025, Egan is the only Warriors forward to have played every minute of the season so far - a feat made all the more incredible by the fact he plays arguably the most demanding position on the park.

However, given the dearth of quality No 9s available for New South Wales and Australia, Egan has never been called up to represent his state or his country.

In October 2023, former Kiwis coach Michael Maguire declared he wanted Egan to change nationalities and represent New Zealand.