NRL: Warriors continue to back Wayde Egan for State of Origin honours after 2024 snub

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Wayde Egan takes photos with fans after the Warriors' victory over the Manly Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

Almost a year to the day since coach Andrew Webster first backed Wayde Egan for honours at State of Origin level, the Warriors are again leading the charge to see their hooker picked to represent New South Wales.

Since he debuted for the club in 2020, Egan has gone from strength to strength, and is now one of the first names on Webster’s team sheet.

After the first four games of 2025, Egan is the only Warriors forward to have played every minute of the season so far - a feat made all the more incredible by the fact he plays arguably the most demanding position on the park.

However, given the dearth of quality No 9s available for New South Wales and Australia, Egan has never been called up to represent his state or his country.

In October 2023, former Kiwis coach Michael Maguire declared he wanted Egan to change nationalities and represent New Zealand.

And even though Maguire overlooked Egan in favour of North Queensland Cowboys hooker Reece Robson in 2024, the regard for the Warriors rake is still high across the NRL.

This year, though, given Maguire’s New South Wales exit, returning Blues coach Laurie Daley will have a choice as to who wears No 9 when his side defend their 2024 crown.

As far as hookers go, Egan will face stiff competition from not just Robson, but Api Koroisau of the Wests Tigers, and Damien Cook of the St George Illawarra Dragons. Connor Watson of the Sydney Roosters is also an option, but has primarily been used by the Blues as an interchange forward.

But as far as Egan is concerned, higher honours won’t come unless he’s performing at club level, first and foremost.

“It’s always nice,” said Egan. “But I’m just trying to play good footy for the Warriors, and help us get results.

“[I’ll] just let the footy take care of that sort of stuff. I don’t look too far into it.

Wayde Egan acknowledges the fans after the loss to Canberra in Las Vegas. Photo / Photosport
“I just try to - it’s a cliche - take it week by week, play some good footy for the Warriors. That’s my main focus.”