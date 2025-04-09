But the opportunity to try something different – as well as experience the European lifestyle – will be a drawcard. Along with a change of pace. Nicoll-Klokstad’s relentless style has taken a huge toll on his body over the years. He has averaged almost 200 running metres and 20 carries a game since he came back to the Warriors, numbers which even exceed his massive Raiders output.

It’s not uncommon to see him take two and occasionally three carries in a set and at times last year, he looked almost physically broken at the end of matches, such was the effort put in. Super League is no stroll – as the European competition has a lot of games – but it is physically less intense. Nicoll-Klokstad is in his ninth NRL season and has completed 10 gruelling pre-season campaigns.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is reportedly considering offers abroad. Photo / Photosport

And financially, Nicoll-Klokstad is likely to be well rewarded, moving while still near his peak. Average wages across the two competitions don’t compare, as the NRL salary cap ($12.5 million) dwarfs the Super League salary cap ($4.8m). But the Super League has provision for three marquee players per club, with a large proportion of those payments falling outside the cap, and Nicoll-Klokstad would be in that category.

The Warriors don’t want to lose Nicoll-Klokstad, seen as a key part of their spine for the next few seasons. If he does decide to leave, that will require considerable manoeuvring by the Auckland club. There is faith in the ability and potential of Taine Tuaupiki – particularly from coach Andrew Webster – and he has shown his versatility and X-factor this season with his performances as a makeshift winger. But he is still relatively unproven, with only 15 NRL games (nine at the back).

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be considered – given his obvious track record there – though he turns 32 in June and has been focused on other positions since he returned to the Warriors ahead of last season, in terms of his strength and conditioning priorities and body shape. A switch back wouldn’t be out of the question, though it would be a stretch to imagine him in that position beyond the 2026 season.

If the Warriors did go to the market, fullback isn’t an easy position to source; most clubs have their best options locked in and there aren’t many outside that, though there are some promising young custodians across the NRL.

Online rumours persist about the Warriors being linked with Kalyn Ponga and supposedly lining up a big play for the Newcastle star. But he is contracted to the Knights until 2027 and believed to be the highest-paid player in the sport ($1.5m). It’s unlikely the Knights would grant an early release and even if the 27-year-old wanted a change of scenery in the future, there will be no shortage of suitors across the NRL. At this stage, the Warriors have had no discussions, formal or informal, with Ponga or his management group.