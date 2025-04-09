The Warriors are still hopeful of retaining Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad but will take a wait-and-see approach, in a scenario that could have significant long term ramifications for the Auckland-based NRL club.
With the fullback’s contract up at the end of this season, the Warriors have been in discussions for some time with the 29-year-old around an extension. The Warriors have tabled a two-year offer – until the end of the 2027 campaign – but have yet to agree terms. That’s because Nicholl-Klokstad is reportedly considering a move to Super League, according to the Daily Telegraph last weekend.
The Catalan Dragons are the front-runners, presenting a long-term deal to Nicoll-Klokstad’s management, but there is believed to be at least one other club in the mix. It’s understood the Super League offers are for a minimum of three years, with options built in around that.
On the surface, it would be a surprise to see Nicoll-Klokstad leave Auckland. He has worked hard to establish himself in the NRL, first taking the long road via Canberra then reviving his career at the Warriors after injury problems and the emergence of Xavier Savage saw him fall down the pecking order at the Raiders. He is regarded as one of the most consistent fullbacks in the NRL and his 2023 season was a career high, along with the 2019 campaign in Canberra.
The Auckland-born player is also extremely popular here, with a strong connection to the fanbase, while most of his family reside in this country, including his three young children. It would also be difficult to maintain his Kiwis aspirations, given the rarity of players being selected from outside the NRL.