Taine Tuaupiki’s entire Warriors career has so far been built on being in the right place at the right time. And with two pre-season fixtures playing on the wing now in the bag, it looks like coach Andrew Webster might just have stumbled onto a winning formula.
Since Tuaupiki’s club debut in 2023, the 25-year-old has been forced to be patient playing in his preferred position at fullback, largely due to the excellence of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the No 1 jersey.
But two separate injury reshuffles in pre-season have opened the door for Tuaupiki as wide as it’s ever been to cement himself as an NRL regular.
Then in Saturday’s 36-10 win against the Melbourne Storm, Tuaupiki was moved from fullback to the wing on game day and added another two scores – both acrobatic dives into the right corner – to further cement his credentials to wear No 2 when the Warriors’ season begins in Las Vegas.
However, Tuaupiki’s presence would be a solution for all parties involved.
Standing at just over 1.76m (5′8″), Tuaupiki isn’t the most physically intimidating presence at the club, especially when Webster’s game plan has traditionally asked his back three to carry the ball out of their own half early in sets.
What’s more, places in the halves will also be hard to come by, given the depth of playmaking talent now on the books.