The Warriors took on the Penrith Panthers this weekend as a part of the NRL's magic round in Brisbane. Video / Sky Sport

Ten players missing, a five-game winless run and the three-time defending champions in the opposite corner.

But with their monumental challenge only increasing after kickoff, the Warriors recorded one of their most famous recent wins.

Andrew Webster’s injury-ravaged side pulled off a stunning upset of Penrith on Sunday, putting an unlikely spell on the reigning premiers in Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium.

The Warriors’ season had seemed destined to fall further into a tailspin, without a victory since early April while facing a high-flying Panthers side riding their own four-game winning run.

Yet after falling into an early hole, and despite being forced to play most the match without any member of their first-choice spine, the team rediscovered some of last year’s wizardry to kickstart this campaign.

“We needed that, we really did,” halfback Te Maire Martin told Fox Sports. “We’ve been in a bit of a rut the last couple of weeks, and to come out of that with a win against a side like Penrith is huge.

“Sometimes it works in your favour, having a few of your top fellas out. You need people to step up. We had that feeling at the start of the week, we were still confident we could do stuff.”

What they did was hand the Panthers only their third defeat in 10 games, running in four tries against the sternest defence in the competition. And victory was thoroughly deserved.

With the makeshift halves combination of Martin and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad repeatedly opening up the opposition, with the inexperienced duo of fullback Taine Tuaupiki and centre Ali Leiataua making key contributions, the Warriors were on top for large stretches.

After, that is, Tuaupiki put the opening kickoff out on the full and the Panthers made him pay within 90 seconds. And after Wayde Egan’s return to the starting side lasted less than 12 minutes before being ruled out with a head knock, a troubling development for a player with a history of concussion issues.

Wayde Egan is helped off the field after a head knock. Photo / Photosport

The hooker’s absence only added to a casualty ward headlined by Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, one that also grew in number on Saturday when skipper Tohu Harris was ruled out with a finger injury.

Yet with all those concerns, the Warriors played carefree football. They were missing only the final touch during a first half in which they had more of the ball, a better completion rate, fewer tackles missed and half as many errors as the opposition.

The Panthers, even without the guiding hand of long-term absentee Nathan Cleary, were surely confident of shaking off their shaky half and adding to a 10-4 halftime lead.

But when Isaah Yeo was sent to the sin bin, caught out by a clever quick tap from Nicoll-Klokstad, the Warriors added 12 points against 12 players with tries for Leiataua and Adam Pompey in a pivotal second-half period.

And when ill-discipline and errors threatened to consume their game at exactly the wrong moment, as Penrith were allowed back in front with 12 minutes to play, they belied their inexperience to retake the lead.

Martin pulled the strings and put Tuaupiki across before the young fullback slotted a tricky conversion, showing a cool head that Dylan Edwards was unable to match with his last-minute penalty attempt.

“It’s a big credit to Taine,” Martin said. “His partner’s due any day so he was 50-50 whether he was going to play. I know being a parent myself how your mind can be somewhere else, but I thought Taine did a huge job.

“It was a good opportunity for some of the young boys we have to get a game, and to taste [victory] in front of a crowd like that in Magic Round is huge.”

Warriors 22 (Marcelo Montoya, Ali Leiataua, Adam Pompey, Taine Tuaupiki tries; Taine Tuaupiki 3 cons)

Panthers 20 (Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo, Izack Tago tries; Dylan Edwards 2 cons)

HT: 10-4