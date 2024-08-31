With his time in the NRL and with the Warriors now officially over, Shaun Johnson has hammered home his belief that coach Andrew Webster is the right man to lead the club’s charge into the future.
Despite Saturday’s 30-28 victory over the Cronulla Sharks, the Warriors will comfortably miss this season’s NRL finals, and can finish no higher than 13th with a bye in the final round of the season.
All up, 2024′s 24 matches returned just nine wins and a draw, to go with 14 defeats. Those numbers pale in comparison to 2023, when the Warriors had 16 regular season wins for a fourth-placed finish.
While there has been no public outcry from fans over Webster’s future, the goodwill of 2023 will only last so long if results don’t pick up in 2025. But if there’s any advertisement for the impact Webster can have on improving players, it’s Johnson.
From the day he arrived at the club, Webster affirmed his belief in the now 33-year-old, and their two seasons together saw Johnson hit heights he himself admits he never thought possible.
In 2022, after his return to the Warriors from the Sharks, Johnson’s 21 games returned 14 try assists and three tries. Last year, his first under Webster, saw those numbers jump dramatically to 29 assists and eight tries.
But while 2024 saw Johnson forced to manage injury after injury, Webster’s belief never waned.
On Saturday night, Johnson saved his best performance for last, setting up three tries in the Warriors’ comeback win over Cronulla.
The pair worked together during Webster’s first stint at the Warriors, in 2015 when he was an assistant coach to Andrew McFadden, who is now the club’s development and pathways manager.
Asked to reflect on Johnson’s legacy in rugby league and with the Warriors, Webster outlined exactly what his halfback had achieved over the course of his 267 games and 14 seasons in the NRL.
“He’s done so much,” said Webster. “I say he’s done a lot for the game, but he’s done a lot for our club.
“He’s a Warrior. He loves this place, he’s emotional about it. He left and wanted to come back to it. He loves it that much.
“What he’s done for the game, if you’ve had a big impact on kids wanting to participate and play rugby league in New Zealand. There’s three guys who’ve done it, Stacey [Jones], Benji [Marshall] and Shaun.
“So many kids want to be him, and in New Zealand that’s pretty special. Especially for a rugby union - or used to be - dominated country.