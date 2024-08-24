“She wrote a little story so I’ll read it to my daughters and see what it’s about. Little gestures like that all week and out there tonight, I just still can’t believe it’s happened to me and people feel the way they feel about me. It’s certainly special to have that connection with a group that support you for a long period of time,” Johnson said.

“They stay out there in the rain for hours after the game. The least I can do is acknowledge them. I actually don’t know what to say about it. It’s a crazy position to be in when you get people so passionate about you in that manner. I wish I could get to everyone around the whole stadium, but obviously that’s not doable. I can’t thank people that stayed around and showed up tonight enough.”

Johnson has one more game left in a Warriors jersey if selected, with the side heading to Sydney for a match against the Cronulla Sutherland Sharks at Shark Park on Saturday. The only other team Johnson played for in the NRL, he said he expected to be available for selection and one last ride with the team.

For Johnson, the end now looms larger than ever just over the horizon. After his 267th NRL appearance, he had no questions as to whether he had made the right decision or not.

“I am so sore right now. I can’t remember being this busted,” he said.

“It’s been a tough year, physically. People can say what they want about the decision but I’m so content with it. I would have loved to win tonight, that’s probably the only disappointment that I feel. It sucks not winning but hey, it is what it is. I’ve still got so much to smile about and that’s certainly what I’ll focus on.”

Accompanied to the pitch before the match by his wife, Kayla, and their two daughters, Johnson cut an emotional figure as he took a moment on the pitch before running into position for kick-off. He admitted the moment might have gotten the better of him in the first set of the game as he knocked-on with his first touch; though he overcame that and settled into his work nicely.

While speaking to media after the game, Johnson got the hurry up from eldest daughter, Millah.

“She’s ready for me to retire,” he laughed.

“Hopefully she remembers these moments though. If not, I’ll be getting YouTube up and showing that her daddy was once cool.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.