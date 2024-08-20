Jazz Tevaga at one of his last Warriors trainings. Photo / Photosport
While much of the focus of the Warriors’ clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday night will be on the departing Shaun Johnson, it’s easy to forget another of the NRL club’s stalwarts will also say goodbye to Mt Smart.
Eight years after his first appearance for the Warriors, Jazz Tevaga will get the chance to say goodbye to the club where it all started, before he departs for pastures new in 2025.
After coming up through the grades through the Warriors’ academy, the 28-year-old has so far played 136 times for his hometown club.
However, as the Warriors make way for the next generation – and with no shortage of exciting forwards on their books for next year and beyond – Tevaga will be the one to make way, after the club decided against extending his deal beyond this current season.
By his own admission, the news was hard to take for Tevaga. But now with the end in sight, he’ll also get the chance to thank the club’s supporters for their support over the first eight years of his NRL career.
“Obviously, when I had the conversation with the club, it was a pretty hard pill to swallow,” he said. “I was pretty emotional for a couple of weeks. But I’m excited to finish strongly with the boys.
“No doubt, there’s going to be a lot of emotion running out there for the last time in a Warriors jumper. I don’t know how I’m going to react, I hope I don’t cry on TV in front of everyone. I’m going to miss this place.
“I always thought I’d be a one-club man. It was hard to see myself playing for another club, because I’ve been here for so long.
While at times the Warriors’ care for the club has been called into question, no such claims should ever be levelled at Tevaga.
And if there are sections of Warriors fans who did take Tevaga for granted, he’ll have the chance to make them eat their words as early as next year.
While no club is as of yet confirmed to have secured his signature, Tevaga let it slip that not only has he managed to find a new club, but they’re also in the NRL, rather than switching codes or heading to the UK.
The only issue for the man himself will be having to face the Mt Smart faithful as an opponent.
“Our supporters are very staunch supporters. Selling out the stadium every week, every home game we’ve had here has been massive,” Tevaga said.