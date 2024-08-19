Now, with no finals football until 2025 at the earliest, Johnson knows for certain when his last game will be. Since deciding to retire, Johnson has known his last game in front of his home support would come.
However, that hasn’t made it any easier for him as he prepares to say goodbye for the last time.
“It’s a bit of a weird sort of feeling,” Johnson said. “I actually don’t like to think about it.
“I just miss it, I know I’ll miss it. I already have the feelings of what it will be like coming here for one last time. I’ve got family coming back from Australia for it, family coming up from Christchurch for it.
“It’s definitely going to be a moment that as a family we’re going to cherish.
“But for me, it’s going to be sad, I’m going to be gutted. But we’ll get out there and try to win a game of footy as well.”
Rightly or wrongly, Johnson has had to endure more than most during his time with the Warriors.
Since his first-grade debut in 2011, Johnson has made 222 appearances for the Warriors. Only Simon Mannering (301) and Stacey Jones (269) have made more, while Johnson tops the club’s record points scorers list with 1211.
But after leading the club to a grand final defeat in his first season, Johnson’s first stint with the Warriors saw him criticised more than arguably what was fair, before he left in 2018 to join the Sharks.
However, 2023 saw the best of Johnson, as he ignited the Warriors’ return to the top eight, before he missed out on the Dally M Medal, the award for the best player in the NRL, to Kalyn Ponga.
And while there have been hordes of new fans getting on board with the Warriors since the start of last year - including selling out every home game in 2024 - Johnson took time to thank those who’ve been there from the start.
“There’s certainly a high level of appreciation for the support as a team that we’ve received, week in, week out this year.
“For me, personally, over the years, a lot of the people who sit in the stands have been there since I came to the club. There are faces that I recognise every week. That’s not lost on me.
“It means just as much to me to run out and play in front of them, and perform in front of them as it does for them to come and cheer us on.
“I’m definitely going to miss it, but I’ll do my best to enjoy this week, enjoy running out there and just try to absorb as much as I can.”