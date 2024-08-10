Advertisement
Warriors v Dolphins: Shaun Johnson out of squad, Te Maire Martin to start at halfback

Will Toogood
By
One New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has called time on his 14-season NRL career, announcing he’ll retire at the end of the season.

Five days after announcing his impending retirement, Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson will be absent from the team’s NRL match against the Dolphins in Brisbane at 4pm on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has been ruled out due to a quadricep injury he sustained in last week’s loss to Parramatta.

However, Johnson is expected to return for the round 24 encounter with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in Sydney next Friday.

Te Maire Martin will take his place in the halfback position after playing for the club’s New South Wales Cup side last week.

In addition to Johnson, second rower Leka Halasima and centre Moala Graham-Taufa have also been dropped from the extended squad.

Rookie back rower Demitric Sifakula, who has been recovering from ACL surgery, will join the interchange for his fourth NRL outing.

The 19-man game-day squad will retain fullback Taine Tuaupiki and prop Bunty Afoa.

Johnson’s absence comes just days after he announced he would be retiring at the end of this season, marking the conclusion of his 14-year career in the NRL.

Edward Kosi’s return to the Warriors side has resulted in a positional change for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Kosi, who scored a try in the team’s recent victory over the Wests Tigers, will now play on the left wing, while Tuivasa-Sheck moves to the centres, replacing Graham-Taufa.

This is the only change to the starting line-up, as the pack remains unchanged for the fifth consecutive match.

Freddy Lussick, Tom Ale, Jazz Tevaga, and Sifakula will make up the bench.

Warriors squad v Dolphins

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 5. Ed Kosi, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 18. Te Maire Martin. 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett (c), 11. Marata Niukore, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Dylan Walker

Interchange: 14. Freddy Lussick, 15. Tom Ale, 16. Jazz Tevaga, 20. Demetric Sifakula



