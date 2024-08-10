One New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has called time on his 14-season NRL career, announcing he’ll retire at the end of the season.

Five days after announcing his impending retirement, Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson will be absent from the team’s NRL match against the Dolphins in Brisbane at 4pm on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has been ruled out due to a quadricep injury he sustained in last week’s loss to Parramatta.

However, Johnson is expected to return for the round 24 encounter with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in Sydney next Friday.

Te Maire Martin will take his place in the halfback position after playing for the club’s New South Wales Cup side last week.

In addition to Johnson, second rower Leka Halasima and centre Moala Graham-Taufa have also been dropped from the extended squad.