One New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has called time on his 14-season NRL career, announcing he’ll retire at the end of the season.

The decision brings a close to a 14-year NRL career, with the 33-year-old halfback spending the majority of that span with the NZ Warriors, with a three-year stint at the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks as well. In 265 NRL appearances, 221 have been with the Warriors.

Johnson sits fourth on the list of all-time appearances for the Warriors behind Simon Mannering (301), Stacey Jones (261) and Manu Vatuvei (226). He helped the club to a Grand Final appearance in his rookie season in 2011 - one of just two Grand Final appearances in club history, along with 2002 - and has been in every Warriors team to make the playoffs since 2011 (2011, 2018, 2023).