The 53-year-old says the past six months have been busy with non-stop cricket, and he wants to take a break before making an announcement.

“I’m looking forward to getting away from touring life for a while and having a think about my future,” said Stead.

“My focus has been on finishing the season strongly with a lesser experienced team.

“I now want to evaluate my options but still feel I have coaching left in me, albeit not as head coach across all formats.

“The next month will give me the opportunity to discuss the situation more with my wife, family and others.

“I’ll be in a better position to know whether I want to reapply for the Test coaching position after this time of reflection.”

The Black Caps wrapped up a 3-0 ODI series sweep against Pakistan over the weekend and are not back in action until July when the Black Caps travel to Zimbabwe for two tests.

Will O'Rourke celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam during the first ODI against Pakistan. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Cricket’s chief high-performance officer Brain Stronach said Stead deserved the opportunity to take time over his decision.

“Gary’s results have been very impressive over a long period and we’re very comfortable giving him some time to collect his thoughts and mull things over,” said Stronach.

“At the moment we haven’t any strong preference for either a split-coaching role or a sole appointment who covers all three formats, and we’re unlikely to be clearer on that until we see who’s putting their name forward.”

Former Otago Volts coach Rob Walters is reportedly in the mix having stood down as South Africa’s white ball coach earlier this month.