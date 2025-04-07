Black Caps coach Gary Stead is stepping down. Photo / Photosport
Gary Stead will step down as coach of the Black Caps’ white-ball teams, but will spend the next few weeks to decide if he will stay to lead the test team.
Stead has been at the helm since 2018 following the resignation of Mike Hesson and has success in all three formats, leading the side to the finals of the 2019 ODI and 2021 T20 World Cups and last year’s Champions Trophy, along with claiming in the inaugural World Test Championship and last year a 3-0 test series win in India.
New Zealand Cricket will advertise the vacant role for the white ball sides from next week, while giving Stead time to decide on his future in the test area.
During his tenure, the Black Caps won 27 of 52 test matches.
“The next month will give me the opportunity to discuss the situation more with my wife, family and others.
“I’ll be in a better position to know whether I want to reapply for the Test coaching position after this time of reflection.”
The Black Caps wrapped up a 3-0 ODI series sweep against Pakistan over the weekend and are not back in action until July when the Black Caps travel to Zimbabwe for two tests.
New Zealand Cricket’s chief high-performance officer Brain Stronach said Stead deserved the opportunity to take time over his decision.
“Gary’s results have been very impressive over a long period and we’re very comfortable giving him some time to collect his thoughts and mull things over,” said Stronach.
“At the moment we haven’t any strong preference for either a split-coaching role or a sole appointment who covers all three formats, and we’re unlikely to be clearer on that until we see who’s putting their name forward.”
Former Otago Volts coach Rob Walters is reportedly in the mix having stood down as South Africa’s white ball coach earlier this month.