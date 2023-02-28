New Zealand embrace after James Anderson of England is caught behind by Tom Blundell to complete the test. Photosport

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has called it.

He thinks the one-run victory over England at the Basin Reserve yesterday will go down as New Zealand’s greatest test win.

Stead coached the Black Caps to the first-ever World Test Championship when they beat India in 2021 but he told the Mike Hosking Breakfast on Newstalk ZB that yesterday’s win, and the fact they had to follow on, tops that victory in Southampton.

The Black Caps became just the fourth team to win a test match after being forced to follow-on and the second team to win by the smallest possible margin in terms of runs.

“It was pretty surreal really. It was an amazing test match. It was gripping it had everything in it. I think it was a great advertisement for test cricket,” he told Hosking.

“Obviously winning the World Test Championship was obviously up there, because it was such a pinnacle event. But for that itself, that game being forced to follow on. I think it will go down as New Zealand’s greatest victory.”

New Zealand were bowled out for 209 in their first innings, in response to England’s 435 for eight declared. Because the Black Caps were more than 200 runs behind, England were able to enforce the follow-on and make New Zealand begin their second innings. Kane Williamson (132), Tom Blundell (90) and Tom Latham (83) all played major roles as the home side set England 258 to win.

England began the final day needing 210 to win with nine wickets in hand to complete a 2-0 series victory.

“We thought we had a chance. I mean, we talked after day to where we were a long way behind the game and just keep trying to fight and put our ourselves into positions where we could apply pressure at different times and get ourselves into the last day when anything can happen. Day five is it’s traditionally a day that things can change quickly and look, I mean, I’m just so proud of the guys and the way they hang in there.

Stead backed his side’s style of play as they handed Brendon McCullum’s England team just their second loss since the Black Caps great took over as coach and introduced a more aggressive gameplan.

“Many different methods can win cricket matches,” Stead said. “To us we stuck true to what we believe in and I guess the personalities of our players as well.

”There’s been a lot of people around the country doing it a lot worse than us recently so to be able to put smiles on people’s faces, means a lot,” Stead added.