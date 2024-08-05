Advertisement
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Shaun Johnson retirement: Warriors halfback to hang up boots at end of NRL season

Christopher Reive
By
Quick Read
Shaun Johnson has announced his NRL retirement. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson will bring the curtain down on his NRL career at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

It will bring an end to a 14-year career in the competition for the NZ Warriors’ halfback, spanning across stints with the Warriors and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

Johnson, who will turn 34 next month, informed his teammates of his decision earlier today before publicly announcing his decision this evening.

“This is a decision that I’ve sat with for a while now and one I’m probably still coming to terms with,” Johnson said.

“It’s obviously still very raw but I’m so grateful to the club and to you boys who I get to come into work with every day with a smile on face. I have never taken any of it for granted.

“The job (this season) is not over so, let’s rip in and get back to doing what we do but I just wanted to let you all know first that at the end of the season, that will be me [done].”

- More to come

