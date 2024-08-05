Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

The Warriors are close to a shambles: Chris Rattue’s Winners and Losers

Chris Rattue
By
7 mins to read
Moala Graham-Taufa sums up the feeling among the Warriors faithful during their NRL defeat to the Eels. Photo / Photosport

Moala Graham-Taufa sums up the feeling among the Warriors faithful during their NRL defeat to the Eels. Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.

OPINION

LOSERS: The Warriors... so bad the fans are walking out on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors