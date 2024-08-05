It is an incredible turn of events in a season that was supposed to announce their arrival as a top club.

Right now, the Warriors are rubbish compared to many pre-season predictions, which included old NRL hardman Paul Gallen picking them to win the title.

Their playoff hopes are just about gone (although not completely).

And a lot of the paying punters departed long before the final whistle at Mt Smart Stadium, during a hopeless performance against the Parramatta Eels.

These included, supposedly, the most loyal of fans in what might be called the grassroots stand, behind one of the goalposts. I’d estimate a third of them filed out, midway through the second half.

The support for the Warriors is nowhere near what the continual claims of sellout crowds at Mt Smart suggest.

Warriors captain Mitchell Barnett talks to the team after their loss to the Eels. Photo / Photospot

While commentators keep plugging this line, there are always plenty of empty seats and it has got a lot worse, although that grassroots area is always packed well before kickoff.

There were loads of empty seats at kickoff time for Friday night’s game. This can only mean that people who have paid for tickets aren’t turning up.

Something has gone wrong within this team, beyond the obvious injury excuses.

The Eels were only playing for pride and contracts. They had lost six straight games. They were without their fabulous State of Origin playmaker Mitchell Moses.

The Warriors had everything to play for in front of their fans, with the top-eight playoffs still within definite reach.

Three late Warriors tries left a false impression. When it mattered, the Eels led 30-4.

To put it bluntly, I’ve lost faith in Wester’s coaching and man-management. Last year’s glorious run is starting to look like a quirky outlier.

Webster made a big mistake bringing back Shaun Johnson, who has completely lost his spark, for Te Maire Martin.

Forget 2023. The Warriors have gone into their shell every time Johnson has attempted to run the show this year.

Johnson is a spent force who drains his team, but the coach can’t see it.

Webster has got a lot of things wrong, including his handling of moody prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

To make matters worse, rumours are circulating that one of their best – utility Dylan Walker – wants out a year before his contract ends in 2025 for personal reasons.

Winner: A second NRL club in New Zealand

The NRL is crazy if it keeps relying on the hapless Warriors to fuel the rugby league boom on this side of the ditch. Opportunity lost, people.

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

For my money, already the greatest golfer since Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Scheffler produced a staggering final round in France to claim Olympic gold. One commentator said this included the best hour and a half of golf he’d ever seen.

Scottie Scheffler poses with his gold medal (centre) with Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain (left), who claimed silver, and bronze medallist Hideki Matsuyama of Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Winners: These greats

Gymnast Simone Giles, swimmer Katie Ledecky and tennis superstar Novak Djokovic have enhanced their incredible reputations at these Olympics.

Winner: The mixed swimming and athletics relay events at the Olympics

Great additions since Tokyo.

Loser: Mixed boxing at the Olympics

Not so great, obviously (although the IOC can’t see what is hitting them in the face).

Winner: Any bit of Ukraine joy

The war-ravaged country dominated the women’s high jump with Yaroslava Mahuchikh winning gold and Iryna Gerashchenko bronze. Fabulous to see their flags flying. As for a reality check... a major Kyiv newspaper’s front page juggled the high jump story with news that American-made F-16 fighter planes are finally being flown by Ukraine’s pilots as the country seeks to repel the evil Putin.

Winner: Kiwi rowing

Led by scullers Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis. There has been great rowing action overall, helped by terrific commentaries.

Winner/loser: Jacko Gill

The Devonport shot put star came up with one of the weirdest injury explanations in Kiwi sports history. He suffered an ankle injury a few months ago while birdwatching. Unfortunately, Gill missed out on the podium in Paris but the 29-year-old looked happy about a top-eight finish, which secured his funding, as he seeks a medal in Los Angeles in 2028.

Winner: These questions question

Shot put great Tom Walsh, badly injured during his second throw in Paris, looked miffed when asked about his future.

“I’m not that old,” the 32-year-old replied, the double Olympic bronze medallist having finished 12th this time.

You never know. It was a question that needed asking.

Will Zoe Hobbs be back? The Kiwi sprint queen was disappointed after missing out on the 100m final. Close to turning 27, time is not on her side.

Loser: Our athletics so far

Track and field is the heart of the Olympics but there have been no magic Kiwi moments. High jumper Hamish Kerr is the big hope this week. The qualification round is on Wednesday night with the final on Sunday morning.

Winners: Minnows

A few little countries have got a chance to shine, none more so than Saint Lucia. Sprinter Julien Alfred won gold, her country’s first-ever Olympic medal.

Loser: This life-changer

South Korea’s Tom Kim sobbed after missing out on a golf medal through an 18th-hole collapse. The late double bogey may also consign him to two years of military service – a medal would have won him an exemption.

The 22-year-old denied this was the reason for his tears, but he will know the history. The career of another very promising PGA golfer, Sang Moon Bae, has never recovered after his military stint. Kim has one more Olympics and Asian Games to beat conscription.

Loser: Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels

Trout, halfway through his 12-year record $722m contract extension, continues to have major injury problems. He is out for the rest of the Major League Baseball season because of a knee issue. He has missed a lot of games in recent years. The Angels are in an expensive mess.

Loser: Sport in climate change

For the first time in the 42-year history of South Korea’s baseball league, a game was cancelled because of heat. The ground temperatures hit 50C at the stadium.

Winner: This big kid

The spotlight has been falling on Andy Macdonald, the 51-year-old skater who will compete in the Olympic park event this week.

The American-born Macdonald is Britain’s first male Olympic skateboarder. He qualifies as a Brit through his father. Macdonald’s teammates are Sky Brown and Lola Tambling, who are in their mid-teens.

Macdonald, an X Games star, had to learn new tricks to get to Paris. He wants to prove that skateboarding is for all.

He said: “It’s neat, having teammates that are 14 years old, and in what other sport does that happen while you’re competitive?”

Macdonald’s teammate Brown was a sensation in Tokyo, claiming a bronze medal at the age of 13.