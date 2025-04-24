“He’s taught me the right way to do things from the start, and I haven’t really had to figure it out by myself.”

The Thompson twins, born in Muriwai, Gisborne, moved to Napier when they were 5 and have spent the past few seasons in opposing codes.

Tyrone – a former Chiefs hooker who started in last year’s Super Rugby Pacific final loss to the Blues – has earned caps for the Māori All Blacks and All Blacks XV, while also plying his domestic trade with Wellington and Hawke’s Bay.

Tyrone Thompson joined his brother Leo at the Knights this year. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Leo – a regular starter at prop for the Knights – has become one of the fastest-rising forwards in the NRL since making his debut in 2022, receiving his maiden call-up for the Kiwis the following year.

Despite signing a development contract with Newcastle, it took Tyrone six rounds to earn his spot in the gameday 17, a feat that’s unsurprising to him.

“I didn’t plan on coming over here and learning slowly and trying to make it slowly. I wanted to get into the side as soon as I could.”

Part of the motivation is a chance to reunite with his twin Leo. The last time the brothers appeared together prior to the current NRL campaign was for Wellington at the Jock Hobbs Memorial Under-19 tournament in 2019.

“I think it’s been about six years, so to be able to play together after that long, on the professional stage, is unreal. Family’s always proud, no matter where we are,” Tyrone says.

For an NRL club that’s previously had identical twins Jacob and Daniel Saifiti on their roster, you’d figure the team would be experienced in differentiating the Thompson brothers.

“A couple of the coaches struggle sometimes, but the boys seem to be all right at telling us apart.”

The pair will only have one season together, however, with Leo signing a four-year deal with the Bulldogs from 2026.

Leo Thompson carts the ball up for the Knights against the Broncos last year. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m just trying to enjoy every moment I do have playing next to him and hopefully I can keep playing well so I can play more games with him,” says Tyrone.

Thompson is excited about running on to Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium in a new jersey, with his father set to watch on as part of a sold-out crowd.

“It’ll be a bit different going to that field and having to play rugby league and not rugby union, but I’m buzzing.”