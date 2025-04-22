Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad against the Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have welcomed back Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Rocco Berry to face the Newcastle Knights in their Anzac Day clash in Christchurch on Friday.

Fullback Nicol-Klokstad, 29, was sidelined for last weekend’s victory over the Brisbane Broncos, after failing a head injury assessment in defeat to the Melbourne Storm earlier this month.

His return sees Taine Tuaupiki shift from fullback back to the wing, where he has played the majority of the 2025 season in the absence of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Meanwhile, Berry returns to the Warriors’ first-grade side, after missing the win over the Broncos through suspension.

The 23-year-old made his first appearance of the year against the Storm in Melbourne, but a high tackle on opposite Jack Howarth saw him ruled out of the win over Brisbane.