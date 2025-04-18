The 26-year-old will bring up his 100th NRL match for the Warriors when he runs onto the field for Saturday’s clash against the Brisbane Broncos at a sold-out Go Media Mt Smart Stadium.
Pompey will become the 31st player to play 100 games at the Auckland-based NRL club, and he’ll join Simon Mannering, Jerome Ropati and Bunty Afoa as the few players on that list to have only played first-grade for the Warriors.
Although it has taken some time to reach the milestone.
Pompey is in his seventh season at the Warriors, and initially it took time to stamp his mark.
“Hopefully I’m just a one club man. The club’s been really welcoming and played a big part of my life and my career so far.
“I’m excited for this weekend. They [Broncos] got a good pack coming over and I’m just keen to run out there on my 100 and being in front of our fans and family.”
Pompey was first spotted as a teenager playing first XV rugby for Wesley College by Peter O’Sullivan, who was the Sydney Roosters recruitment manager at the time.
Initially he would attend school in Pukekohe during the week and then fly to Sydney on Fridays to train with their SG Ball (under 19s) team and play the following day.
In total, he was at the Roosters for four years, as he went on to play for their under 20s side and reserve squad, but after missing home, he returned to Auckland, not knowing where his future lay.
He was spotted by O’Sullivan again, who was now working at the Warriors, and snapped up on a train and trial contract before the 2019 season.
That quickly turned into a development deal, before being elevated to the Warriors top 30, and it didn’t take long for Pompey to make his NRL debut in a win over the Cronulla Sharks in Wellington.
After playing five games in his rookie season, Pompey has gone on to play at least 50% of the Warriors’ matches every season, with his biggest output being in 2023 when he played all but 10 minutes across 27 matches in the club’s run to the semi-finals.