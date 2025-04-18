However, he’s developed into one of their most reliable and consistent players, whether that’s in the centres or the wing, and sometimes the bench if required.

If Pompey has it his way, the Warriors will be the only team he plays for.

“It’s pretty special, not only for myself but my family,” said Pompey.

“Hopefully I’m just a one club man. The club’s been really welcoming and played a big part of my life and my career so far.

“I’m excited for this weekend. They [Broncos] got a good pack coming over and I’m just keen to run out there on my 100 and being in front of our fans and family.”

Pompey was first spotted as a teenager playing first XV rugby for Wesley College by Peter O’Sullivan, who was the Sydney Roosters recruitment manager at the time.

Initially he would attend school in Pukekohe during the week and then fly to Sydney on Fridays to train with their SG Ball (under 19s) team and play the following day.

In total, he was at the Roosters for four years, as he went on to play for their under 20s side and reserve squad, but after missing home, he returned to Auckland, not knowing where his future lay.

He was spotted by O’Sullivan again, who was now working at the Warriors, and snapped up on a train and trial contract before the 2019 season.

That quickly turned into a development deal, before being elevated to the Warriors top 30, and it didn’t take long for Pompey to make his NRL debut in a win over the Cronulla Sharks in Wellington.

After playing five games in his rookie season, Pompey has gone on to play at least 50% of the Warriors’ matches every season, with his biggest output being in 2023 when he played all but 10 minutes across 27 matches in the club’s run to the semi-finals.

In total, he has scored 24 tries - the highlight likely being the game-winner in the come-from-behind 34-31 win over the Canberra Raiders in 2021 - along with 45 goals.

Adam Pompey dives over to score the winning try against the Canberra Raiders in 2021. Photo / Photosport.

“He’s got that loyalty to the club,” said Afoa, the Warriors’ current longest serving player.

“It’s a hard gig and you can finally say you are an NRL player when you reach that mark. He’s done really well.”

Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf agrees, saying Pompey is a classy teammate.

“He’s one of the boys in the changing rooms that everyone loves,” said Metcalf.

Discover more

“He will do whatever is needed for the team and he always puts in a solid performance.”

Along with celebrating Pompey’s milestone, the Warriors will wear a special Pasifika-themed jersey against the Broncos.

As the Warriors had the bye during the NRL’s multicultural round, they are using the occasion to celebrate the strong Pacific connection at the club.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster says Pompey’s 100th, celebrating culture and facing the Broncos should make for an exciting occasion.

“When you talk about special occasions, playing the Broncos, and those two others, it’s awesome,” said Webster.

“I think if you play 100 NRL games, that’s always awesome, but if you can do it at one club, that’s pretty special, so we’re really excited for Adam and hopefully we can have him celebrating.”

The Warriors beat the Broncos 32-16 in their last meeting during the 2024 season. The Broncos last won in Auckland back in 2019.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.