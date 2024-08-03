It wasn’t the number of errors that Webster lamented against the Eels, but the manner of them.

The Warriors seemed on top early against the Eels, though didn’t really fire any threatening shots when they were in position to do so. Errors let the visitors back into the game, and the Warriors didn’t back those up with that resilience they have shown glimpses of throughout the past couple of years; too many one-on-one tackles were being missed, the defence was slow to set at times, and the Eels made every post a winner when they were given the opportunity.

It’s not a performance Webster will look back on fondly, but it is one that will tell him plenty about his team over the coming week.

“It’s one of those that hurts. Not so much because of the context of the season, just to how many dumb things we saw tonight; things that just weren’t good enough and weren’t NRL standard.

“The thing I can take out of it is I’m looking forward to seeing our reaction. Can we move on? Can we get better? Can we get disciplined? Can we own our role? I’m looking forward to seeing how everyone bounces back and challenges themselves not to hide or sook about this. Let’s get on with it. Four games – let’s go after it.”

Of those four games, all are against top-eight opponents and only one will be at home. The Warriors meet the Redcliffe Dolphins (8) next week at Suncorp Stadium, before visiting the Manly-Warringah (6) Sea Eagles at Brookvale.

They’ll then host the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (7), with a visit to the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4) at Shark Park their last appointment before a last-round bye.

For Webster, the equation is simple.

“Four wins and we’ll see what happens. We’ve got a bye to finish, [so] I still think if we can win four games we can get there,” he said.

“It’s not over yet.”

