However, with Japan currently in its off-season, Laumape has returned home to New Zealand and visited his former NRL side as they prepared for last week’s victory over the Wests Tigers. And in a post to the Warriors’ social media accounts on Monday, Laumape made it clear he’s willing to return.

“I came back and watched [the] captain’s run and it definitely lit a little fire to finish off what I started,” he was quoted as saying. “So we’ll never know what will happen.

“Hopefully my agent can get some stuff sorted. I’d like to come back.

Current coach Webster is no stranger to what Laumape is capable of.

The two worked together in Webster’s first stint at the Warriors when he was an assistant coach to Andrew McFadden – who coincidentally is now the club’s recruitment manager.

But asked about a potential return for the 15-test All Black, Webster outlined that there is nothing in the pipeline to bring Laumape back to Mt Smart.

“[He’s a] terrific player, I’ve seen him play for the All Blacks,” said Webster. “Obviously he transitioned really well back into rugby.

“Quality players, we’ll explore it all, but I’ve not had one conversation with him around coming back and playing.

“He came to our training session the other day, on captain’s run we embrace all our ex-players. He just happens to be an ex-player that’s still active and playing rugby – union or league.

Ngani Laumape in action for the All Blacks. Photo / Brett Phibbs

“His comments have blown things out of proportion a little bit, but we’re interested in all quality athletes that want to come and play for the Warriors.”

Any return for Laumape could prove problematic for the Warriors under the NRL’s salary cap regulations.

Even after shedding the $1m per season that Addin Fonua-Blake earns, the Warriors have still managed to lure Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris to the club, as well as re-sign hooker Wayde Egan and prop Mitchell Barnett to new deals.

Given the size of rugby contracts in Japan, where all teams are privately owned by corporations, and given his age, Laumape would also likely be forced to take a pay cut if he were to return to New Zealand.

In his first stint at the Warriors, playing across the centres and the wing, Laumape scored 11 tries in 30 appearances.

At Super Rugby level, he played 85 times for the Hurricanes, scoring 49 tries and winning the franchise’s only title in 2016, his first year there. For the All Blacks, his 15 tests yielded eight tries.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.