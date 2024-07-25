“Moala came in and had a beauty when we beat Redcliffe at home, Ali, we’ve got so much hope for him, big Ed Kosi played plenty of footy last year and good footy, so we’ve got plenty of confidence in them, and all the media will be happy because Roger’s at fullback. Everyone’s a winner.”

Tuivasa-Sheck played most of last week’s game against the Raiders at the back after Tuaupiki exited inside the opening 10 minutes, and was among the Warriors’ best as he ran for more than 250m, injected himself into the line, broke tackles, and scored a try.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was among the Warriors' best in their loss to the Canberra Raiders last week. Photo / Photosport

While he had a strong impact in the game, Webster said the side wouldn’t be changing things in a bid to try and get the ball in the hands of their fullback more.

“The idea is to just play him within the system, then that will happen naturally. Fullback, you get the ball on kick returns. It’s not all about Roger, it’s about how it fits within our team,” Webster said.

First-choice fullback Nicoll-Klokstad is expected to be available for selection again in the next week or two, as are Johnson and Montoya – with the NRL casualty ward report estimating them to be available by about round 22, which is the following weekend’s clash against the 16th-placed Parramatta Eels at Mt Smart.

Whether they come back to a team still fighting for a spot in the post-season will depend greatly on how they go on Friday night against the Tigers, who currently sit at the foot of the ladder.

The Warriors go into Friday night sitting five points outside the top eight with 19 points, with meetings against the Redcliffe Dolphins (7), Manly Sea Eagles (5), Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (6) and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (3) awaiting after the Eels clash.

For a team who have shown glimpses of their potential this season but haven’t been able to capitalise on that, Webster said that needed to change – starting this week.

“I think it’s frustrating for everyone - fans, staff, players, the players particularly because they know they can be and we haven’t put it together yet,” he said.

“If we can make a run here and put ourselves in the eight then it’s a different competition, but there’s no point looking ahead.

“We’ve got to win this week and have a really strong performance.”

