Home / Sport / League / Warriors

NRL Las Vegas: Air NZ’s Grabaseat to put on direct flight for Warriors fans from Auckland

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Here's hoping Warriors fans and players alike will be celebrating a win in Las Vegas. Photo / Photosport

Here's hoping Warriors fans and players alike will be celebrating a win in Las Vegas. Photo / Photosport

“We can’t stop here, this is bat country!”

And if you’re a Warriors fan planning to head to Las Vegas to watch your team kick off the 2025 season, you won’t have to.

Fans will be able to fly non-stop to Sin City next year with Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat launching a special one-off charter flight between Auckland and Las Vegas.

The economy package starts from $4999 and includes return flights, five nights’ accommodation at The Park MGM, tickets to watch four games, including the New Zealand Warriors vs the Canberra Raiders.

Those making the trip to Vegas will be treated to NRL, Super League and international test rugby league, with all three planned to come together for a historic four-game schedule at Allegiant Stadium on March 1, 2025.

The flight, named NZ1995 in a nod to the Warriors’ inaugural year, will be hosted by Warriors superfans Dai Henwood and Ben Hurley. The direct service will depart for Las Vegas on February 25, returning to Aotearoa on March 4.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is expecting the one-off deal to fly out the door, so fans should get in quick.

“We all know Wahs happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, so fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to jump on board and experience the magic of the Warriors among the bright lights of Las Vegas.

“The package means all the planning is done for fans. With five nights to explore the city, accommodation included, game day tickets, and a special fan function, it’s the perfect chance to take a bet on the boys to win big in Vegas.

“The trip will kick off with a Warriors-themed flight, celebrating all things Wahs with giveaways and activities onboard. We’re anticipating the offer will be snapped up fast so if you want to avoid missing the getaway of a lifetime, hedge your bets and get in quick.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George says the flight is a tremendous opportunity for fans to be a part of history.

“Everyone knows how amazing our supporters are. They prove it week in, week out, no matter where we play.

“Now they have the opportunity to be part of what’s certain to be a truly special experience in Las Vegas.”

The Grabaseat Warriors package will go on sale at 11am today at www.grabaseat.co.nz. Seats are strictly limited.

Package includes:

· Return flights from Auckland to Las Vegas with Air New Zealand

· Tickets to watch four rugby league games (one featuring the New Zealand Warriors)

· Five nights’ accommodation at The Park MGM

· Return airport transfers in Las Vegas

· Fan function

· Activities and giveaways onboard

Package rates:

· Economy from: $4999

Who is playing at Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025?

  • Super League – Wigan v Warrington, 10.30am NZT
  • NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors, 1pm NZT
  • Test match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Lionesses, 3pm NZT
  • NRL – Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, 5.30pm NZT


Latest from Warriors

