The flight, named NZ1995 in a nod to the Warriors’ inaugural year, will be hosted by Warriors superfans Dai Henwood and Ben Hurley. The direct service will depart for Las Vegas on February 25, returning to Aotearoa on March 4.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is expecting the one-off deal to fly out the door, so fans should get in quick.

“We all know Wahs happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, so fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to jump on board and experience the magic of the Warriors among the bright lights of Las Vegas.

“The package means all the planning is done for fans. With five nights to explore the city, accommodation included, game day tickets, and a special fan function, it’s the perfect chance to take a bet on the boys to win big in Vegas.

“The trip will kick off with a Warriors-themed flight, celebrating all things Wahs with giveaways and activities onboard. We’re anticipating the offer will be snapped up fast so if you want to avoid missing the getaway of a lifetime, hedge your bets and get in quick.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George says the flight is a tremendous opportunity for fans to be a part of history.

“Everyone knows how amazing our supporters are. They prove it week in, week out, no matter where we play.

“Now they have the opportunity to be part of what’s certain to be a truly special experience in Las Vegas.”

The Grabaseat Warriors package will go on sale at 11am today at www.grabaseat.co.nz. Seats are strictly limited.

Package includes:

· Return flights from Auckland to Las Vegas with Air New Zealand

· Tickets to watch four rugby league games (one featuring the New Zealand Warriors)

· Five nights’ accommodation at The Park MGM

· Return airport transfers in Las Vegas

· Fan function

· Activities and giveaways onboard

Package rates:

· Economy from: $4999

Who is playing at Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025?

Super League – Wigan v Warrington, 10.30am NZT

NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors, 1pm NZT

Test match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Lionesses, 3pm NZT

NRL – Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, 5.30pm NZT



