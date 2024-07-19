As their season approaches must-win territory, Webster’s Warriors endured another frustrating night and suffered their 10th loss of the 2024 campaign.
However, things could have been so much different.
After falling behind 14-0, fighting back to 14-all, and then going behind 20-14, the Warriors had the chance to level scores in the 73rd minute when Addin Fonua-Blake crashed over to score.
But three separate missed conversions from Chanel Harris-Tavita ultimately cost the Warriors two competition points, as Canberra finally notched their first win against Webster at the fourth time of asking.
With Shaun Johnson already out injured and Adam Pompey having suffered a knee injury in the opening half at GIO Stadium, Chanel Harris-Tavita stepped up to take kicking duties and missed a shot to equalise from right next to the posts in the dying minutes.
Pompey converted the first Warriors try but had to be helped off the field with a knee injury at halftime and did not return to the field. Harris-Tavita missed all three of his chances, including a kick just to the left of the post that would have levelled the scores at 20 with five minutes left.
On a night where the Warriors outscored their opposition four tries to three, Webster, in a three-minute post-match press conference, said Harris-Tavita should not be held responsible for the loss.