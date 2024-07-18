Presuming the Warriors can get through those three games with three wins, Webster’s side will end the year against the Redcliffe Dolphins, Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks away, with a home fixture against the Bulldogs and a bye from the final seven rounds of the competition.

However, those fixtures will now be played without the influence of captain Tohu Harris, who has been ruled out for the rest of 2024 with a wrist injury.

Since he arrived at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium in 2023, Webster has been adamant he doesn’t look at the NRL ladder.

But following a golden-point loss to the Bulldogs earlier this month, even the coach understands how important it is that the Warriors pick up competition points over the coming run.

And speaking before naming his side to face the Raiders, Webster made no bones of his side’s standing.

“The future is key, we’ve got to win,” said Webster. “I don’t think anyone can hide that fact, we’ve got to win.

“It is extremely tight... I think we’re two wins from the eight. We know what’s ahead of us, like, we actually have addressed it so we can stay present.

A dejected looking Marata Niukore of the Warriors after being beaten by the Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

“It’s all in our control. We’ve got to win games, play well, but our performance and the way we go about it’s the most important thing, then we’ll get the right outcome... We’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s so tight and a lot of teams play each other.

“It’s a good opportunity when you win, it could have a fair impact.”

That starts against the Raiders on Friday.

Only a point separates the two sides, albeit with the Warriors having played one game more than Canberra.

Sitting in the Warriors’ favour, though, is a very good record against the Raiders since Webster took charge.

The last time the Warriors travelled to the Australian capital, a 36-14 soured celebrations for Raiders captain Jarrod Croker’s 300th NRL match, and they backed it up with a 21-20 golden-point win at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium one month later.

This year, an 18-10 victory in Christchurch saw the Warriors record their first win of the season.

But with the Raiders now in as much of a must-win predicament as the Warriors, Webster knows his side are in for a fight if they’re to keep their top eight hopes alive.

“It think both teams are going to be hungry,” he said. “But I think it does give you that extra motivation, we want to right the wrongs.

“We know they’re going to bring their energy and we know they’re going to come after us. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready for that.

“We’ve got to make sure we do what we do well, and give ourselves our best chance.

“It’s been a bit tight, some of our games, we haven’t got what we wanted. Some haven’t been. But [we need to] stick at it, stick at what we know works and be the best we can be at it.

“If we do, we’ll get a good result.”

Warriors team to face Canberra Raiders:

1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Te Maire Martin, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett (c), 11. Marata Niukore, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Dylan Walker

Interchange: 14. Freddy Lussick, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Jazz Tevaga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Tom Ale, 20. Bunty Afoa, 21. Edward Kosi, 22. Moala Graham-Taufa, 23. Jacob Laban.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



