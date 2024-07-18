Presuming the Warriors can get through those three games with three wins, Webster’s side will end the year against the Redcliffe Dolphins, Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks away, with a home fixture against the Bulldogs and a bye from the final seven rounds of the competition.
But following a golden-point loss to the Bulldogs earlier this month, even the coach understands how important it is that the Warriors pick up competition points over the coming run.
And speaking before naming his side to face the Raiders, Webster made no bones of his side’s standing.
“The future is key, we’ve got to win,” said Webster. “I don’t think anyone can hide that fact, we’ve got to win.
“It is extremely tight... I think we’re two wins from the eight. We know what’s ahead of us, like, we actually have addressed it so we can stay present.
“It’s all in our control. We’ve got to win games, play well, but our performance and the way we go about it’s the most important thing, then we’ll get the right outcome... We’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s so tight and a lot of teams play each other.
“It’s a good opportunity when you win, it could have a fair impact.”
That starts against the Raiders on Friday.
Only a point separates the two sides, albeit with the Warriors having played one game more than Canberra.
Sitting in the Warriors’ favour, though, is a very good record against the Raiders since Webster took charge.
The last time the Warriors travelled to the Australian capital, a 36-14 soured celebrations for Raiders captain Jarrod Croker’s 300th NRL match, and they backed it up with a 21-20 golden-point win at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium one month later.