Updated

Warriors v Raiders: Captain Tohu Harris to miss rest of NRL season after wrist surgery

Will Toogood
By
2 mins to read
Warriors captain Tohu Harris will take no further part in the 2024 season. Photo / Photosport

Warriors captain Tohu Harris will take no further part in the 2024 season. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have confirmed they will be without captain Tohu Harris for the remainder of the NRL season.

The 32-year-old was withdrawn from the round 19 encounter with the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium, with a wrist injury listed as the reason for his omission.

He has since had surgery to repair the recurring injury and will now be sidelined as the Warriors make a push for the NRL finals.

After playing the first 10 games of the campaign Harris was given a four-week break after the clash against the Roosters on May 12 to treat the injury.

Prior to the heart-breaking golden point loss against the Bulldogs, Harris had started just one of the past four matches, coming in for the record-equalling 66-6 defeat to the Gold Coast Titans in round 16.

In his 14 appearances this season, Harris averaged 132 metres and 37 tackles a game.

Harris joins Shaun Johnson (Achilles), Rocco Berry (shoulder) and Luke Metcalf (leg) on the Warriors’ injury list, with just seven games left in the regular season.

Mitch Barnett has assumed the role of stand-in captain for the Warriors in his stead and has been a revelation this season, earning himself a place in New South Wales’ squad for their State of Origin decider against Queensland this week.

The Warriors travel to Canberra for a Friday night match against the Raiders this week, kick-off 10.00pm NZT. Wednesday’s State of Origin will leave Barnett and Kurt Capewell, who will start for Queensland, a quick turnaround to be ready for Friday.

Against the Bulldogs, Dylan Walker was called into the starting 13 and Bunty Afoa was added to the interchange bench. The Warriors may opt to bring in Maiu’u for the Raiders match as he returned to NSW Cup grade last week, depending on his fitness and that of the State of Origin representatives.


