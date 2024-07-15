Warriors captain Tohu Harris will take no further part in the 2024 season. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have confirmed they will be without captain Tohu Harris for the remainder of the NRL season.

The 32-year-old was withdrawn from the round 19 encounter with the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium, with a wrist injury listed as the reason for his omission.

He has since had surgery to repair the recurring injury and will now be sidelined as the Warriors make a push for the NRL finals.

After playing the first 10 games of the campaign Harris was given a four-week break after the clash against the Roosters on May 12 to treat the injury.

Prior to the heart-breaking golden point loss against the Bulldogs, Harris had started just one of the past four matches, coming in for the record-equalling 66-6 defeat to the Gold Coast Titans in round 16.