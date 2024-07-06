Live updates of NRL round 18 Warriors v Bulldogs from Stadium Australia, Sydney.

Warriors captain Tohu Harris has been sidelined indefinitely, as his side readies for a vital NRL clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

On Friday, the 32-year-old was withdrawn from Saturday’s encounter at Accor Stadium, with a wrist injury listed as the reason for his omission.

Dylan Walker has been moved from the interchange into the starting 13 to face the Bulldogs, with Bunty Afoa coming onto the bench as a result in the No 22 jersey.

No player has been officially named as captain in Harris’ absence, but the likes of Wayde Egan, Mitch Barnett, Addin Fonua-Blake, Marcelo Montoya and Walker have all led the Warriors in the past.

Harris’ withdrawal is another blow for the Warriors this season, as Andrew Webster’s side have suffered injury after injury.

Of the club’s past four matches, Harris has started just one, coming in the record-equalling 66-6 defeat to the Gold Coast Titans in round 16.

Harris joins Shaun Johnson (Achilles), Zyon Maiu’u (ankle), Rocco Berry (shoulder) and Luke Metcalf (leg) on the Warriors’ injury list, with just eight games left in the regular season.

Centre Berry and five-eighth Metcalf are also both listed as “indefinite”, with no return date for their respective injuries.

Updated Warriors team

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

4. Adam Pompey

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Te Maire Martin

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitch Barnett

11. Marata Niukore

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Dylan Walker

Interchange

14. Freddy Lussick

16. Jazz Tevaga

17. Jackson Ford

22. Bunty Afoa