Warriors captain Tohu Harris is tackled against Manly. Photo / Photosport

Warriors captain Tohu Harris has been sidelined indefinitely, as his side readies for a vital NRL clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

On Friday, the 32-year-old was withdrawn from Saturday’s encounter at Accor Stadium, with a wrist injury listed as the reason for his omission.

Dylan Walker has been moved from the interchange into the starting 13 to face the Bulldogs, with Bunty Afoa coming onto the bench as a result in the No 22 jersey.

No player has been officially named as captain in Harris’ absence, but the likes of Wayde Egan, Mitch Barnett, Addin Fonua-Blake, Marcelo Montoya and Walker have all lead the Warriors in the past.

Harris’ withdrawal is another blow for the Warriors this season, as Andrew Webster’s side have suffered injury after injury.