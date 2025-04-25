All the action as the Warriors visit the Newcastle Knights in Christchurch.

The Warriors have welcomed back Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Rocco Berry to face the Newcastle Knights in their Anzac Day clash in Christchurch on Friday.

Fullback Nicol-Klokstad, 29, was sidelined for last weekend’s victory over the Brisbane Broncos, after failing a head injury assessment in defeat to the Melbourne Storm earlier this month.

His return sees Taine Tuaupiki shift from fullback back to the wing, where he has played the majority of the 2025 season in the absence of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Meanwhile, Berry returns to the Warriors’ first-grade side, after missing the win over the Broncos through suspension.

The 23-year-old made his first appearance of the year against the Storm in Melbourne, but a high tackle on opposite Jack Howarth saw him ruled out of the win over Brisbane.

Berry’s comeback means newly-minted NRL centurion Adam Pompey shifts from centre to the wing, and takes the spot of Ed Kosi - who scored in the victory against the Broncos.

That also means Kurt Capewell moves from centre back into the second row, and sees teen sensation back to the interchange bench in the No 14 jersey.

Halasima’s place on the bench comes alongside Demetric Vaimauga, Jacob Laban and Bunty Afoa, while halves Te Maire Martin and Tanah Boyd are named among the extended reserves.

Friday’s encounter will also be a special one for forward Jackson Ford, who’ll bring up his 50th appearance for the Warriors after arriving in Auckland at the start of the 2023 NRL season.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Taine Tuaupiki, 3. Rocco Berry, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. Jackson Ford, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Leka Halasima, 15. Bunty Afoa, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Jacob Laban, 18. Te Maire Martin, 20. Tanah Boyd, 23. Ed Kosi