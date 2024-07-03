In 11 appearances this season Tuivasa-Sheck has three tries, one assist, 50 broken tackles and four line breaks while running for an average of 168 metres per game. These numbers, while hampered by a five-week absence of due to a hamstring injury, present a base sample size in which it could be alleged that the Warriors are not getting the best out of him.

In the 32-16 win over the Broncos on Saturday there were glimpses of what Tuivasa-Sheck can offer as a centre, particularly in his combination with half Te Maire Martin who turned out another commanding performance in the absence of Shaun Johnson.

Webster said the performance was pleasing and that he hoped the promising signs would continue.

“I thought Roge did his job on the weekend, I thought things went in the right direction. I’ve been pretty open and I honest that I don’t feel like I’ve made it work as well as I could.

“The plan is to get there with it and get him involved and get him what he wants,” Webster said to media on Tuesday.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck runs in to score against the Broncos. Photo / Photosport

Against the Broncos, Tuivasa-Sheck ran for 125 metres, including 50 post-contact, scored a try and made 16 tackles while only missing three.

Webster said that he recognises things haven’t gelled as quickly as may have been expected but was pleased with the glimpses Tuivasa-Sheck has shown.

A player like Tuivasa-Sheck will always be at his best with the ball in his hands and the coach acknowledged that it is his responsibility to ensure that happens as often as possible.

“The vision was [for him] to come here and [we] get a player like that involved and get their hands on the ball... I think we’ve seen it at glimpses, haven’t we?”

He pointed to the try Tuivasa-Sheck scored against the Broncos after a well-weighted kick from Martin, as well as his defensive efforts.

“Him and Te Maire [Martin] combined really well for a try where he grubbered, but I think the try was put on a plate and the thing for me that I was impressed with was his defensive effort, his tackles.

“He had some really good carries, I think he got us out of trouble a couple of times with 15 metres runs. I just wish he had more opportunities to do it.

“I just feel like we’re going to get there and that’s part of my responsibility, to give him more opportunities to show what he can do.”

As well as calls for Tuivasa-Sheck to return to fullback he has experience playing on the wing, having played there earlier this season against the Rabbitohs, and with modern NRL wingers seeing a huge increase in usage over recent years, Webster says a switch to the sideline isn’t out of the question.

“Wingers actually get more ball these days than centres. I mean, ten years ago it’s your centres [that get the most ball] and wingers are basically extra touch judges and making up the numbers. Now they’re not, they’re running for 200 metres and taking 20 hit ups, their involvement’s unbelievable.

“We’re open to open to anything at the time... we’ll make sure we adapt at the right situation.”

The Warriors head to Syndey this weekend where they face a surging Bulldogs side that have shot up to fifth in the ladder. Following that they have a much-needed bye week and will be hoping to head into that break with another two points as their NRL finals hopes begin to become more mathematical as each round passes.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sport and events.



