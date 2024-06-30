The Warriors have made their first signing upon returning to the NRLW a major one, luring two-time premiership-winning coach Ronald Griffiths back to the women’s game.
Newcastle’s NRLW coach for the past two seasons, Griffiths opted to pursue a future in the men’s game when he took charge of the Knights’ NSW Cup this season.
But AAP has been told the chance to rebuild the Warriors’ 2025 team from the ground up has brought him back to the NRLW, with a deal to be announced this week.
Griffiths has experience starting a team from scratch.
He moved to Newcastle in 2022 to take the helm of their inaugural women’s season, signing several stars in his first year as the Knights won the premiership.