Newcastle were then able to back it up in their second year under his watch, before Griffiths moved on at the end of last year.

The Warriors job will come with different challenges ahead of their readmission next year, as the competition moves to 12 teams with Canterbury also entering.

The advent of multi-year contracts since 2022 will make building the Warriors roster more difficult, with less marquee talent available to purchase.

But the Warriors will bring with them a significant pathways system, in a country where rugby league is firmly on the up.

The Auckland-based club were part of the NRLW’s inaugural competition in 2018, but travel complexities caused by Covid-19 forced them withdraw in 2021.

Meanwhile Griffiths’ appointment comes with him considered some chance of taking on the NSW women’s State of Origin role, if it becomes available.

Current coach Kylie Hilder is expected to front up to the NSWRL board in coming months to review this year’s series loss, which marked the Sky Blues’ third in four years.

St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward has already put his hand up to replace Hilder if she does not hold onto the job, while Ruan Sims, Kate Mullaly and Brett Kimmorley could be other options.