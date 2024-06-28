“It’s just too taxing for them,” coach Kevin Walters said on Friday.

“They’re all back in Australia ... We decided to leave them there. That was the Origin plan at the start of the year.

“Also, it gives opportunities for our guys. Marty Taupau and Fletcher Baker come into the side, and it’s been a couple of weeks since they’ve had an opportunity.

“They’ve been champing at the bit to get in. Tristan Sailor will be our fullback. I am very comfortable with the side we have for tomorrow.”

It is the second straight year Brisbane have headed to New Zealand without their Origin players, after last season’s trip was scheduled during camp for game one.

The Warriors have named Queensland second-rower Kurt Capewell to play, as they attempt to rebound from last week’s embarrassing 66-6 loss to Gold Coast.

“[Having players out to Origin] is nothing new for us,” Walters said.

“This time of year most of the clubs, including the Warriors, have been affected by Origin.

“You just have to get on with things. We’re very confident with the squad we’ve got here, and we just have to do the job tomorrow night.”

The trio’s absence adds to a worrying list of outs for the Broncos.

The club are without Adam Reynolds for at least another month, the halfback having dropped three of five games since he suffered a bicep injury.

Jordan Riki is suspended and Corey Oates remains out with a knee issue.

A loss to the Warriors is likely to drop last year’s grand finalists out of the top eight - Brisbane having started the year as one of the premiership favourites.

“We’ve got to play well, control the ball. High completions. Defence we have really focused on in the past month,” Walters said.

“Although we are conceding a few points, we are better in that space. We’ll need to be good tomorrow night.”



