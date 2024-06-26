However, the results of that 2023 season are still being seen.
This year, the Warriors are on course to sell out every home game they play. The fanatical legion of fans that got on the bandwagon are largely still there, supplementing the Mt Smart faithful who’ve been there the whole time.
After Kevin Walters took Brisbane to the NRL Grand Final last year, and only lost after one of the all-time great individual displays from Nathan Cleary, the Broncos currently sit seventh on the ladder, only three points ahead of the Warriors.
Both teams are approaching “must-win” territory in their campaigns, with just 11 rounds to go in the regular season.
And for Webster, who has professed he never looks at the NRL ladder, there is acknowledgement that his side’s slide needs to be arrested.
“Every week you lose, you’re getting closer to it getting harder,” Webster continued.
“I don’t need to look at the ladder to do that. We need to win games.
“But it needs to start with a good performance that gives us an opportunity to win.