Wayde Egan and the Warriors were blown away by the lowly Titans. Photo / Photosport

There ain’t no way to sugarcoat this.

If you made a list of the worst Warriors performances under coach Andrew Webster, this is at the top.

But it’s much, much more than that.

This 66-6 horror show brought back memories of the club’s darkest days, times that we all thought were long gone.

It was the most points the Gold Coast Titans have ever scored since they came into the NRL in 2007, with eleven tries.

Even worse, it was also the second most points the Warriors have conceded in three decades, only topped by the 70-10 shellacking at the hands of the Melbourne Storm in 2022. It was also the equal biggest losing margin.

Sometimes scorelines can blow out with the modern rules, but this wasn’t one of those matches.

Sure, the Titans had a few things go their way but this was all about one team turning up to play and the other team turning up with nothing.

The Warriors were flat and listless, lacking energy and direction. Perhaps most damming of all, it felt like at times they weren’t even trying.

The defence in the first half was paper thin, with front-on misses through the heart of the ruck.

And remember, this was against a team running last, who were coming off successive losses to the lowly Tigers and Rabbitohs.

The Gold Coast are better than their position but this was feeble stuff.

It’s hard to think of any excuses or mitigating factors. The Warriors were meant to be out for revenge after the shock Anzac Day defeat to the same team but there was no evidence of desire.

There would have been a physical hangover from last week’s gruelling battle against the Storm but that doesn’t suffice.

Instead, it looked like something was seriously wrong.

Few players emerged with credit, while many had their poorest matches in years. On the flipside Kiwis utility Kieran Foran was outstanding for the Titans, involved in everything, with four try assists and some bruising defence.

It seems a long way back from this for the Auckland club, with the Broncos to visit this Saturday.

The first half was a pure horror show. The Warriors should have opened the scoring through Marcelo Montoya, but the winger was bundled into touch. The visitors then burned their captains’ challenge – perhaps unluckily – as high contact from David Fifita went unpunished. But that was as good as it got.

From there the Warriors were barely in it.

They were predictable and unconvincing with the ball and listless without it, as the Titans scored five tries in 25 minutes. It was brutal, with nine first-half line breaks, along with 30 missed tackles. There was no defensive starch, at times downright embarrassing.

The first try was a lack of structure – as the right edge got their numbers wrong, allowing Alofiana Khan-Pereira to cross. The next two were some of the worst given up this year, with Beau Fermor and Chris Randall taking advantage of turnstile defence. A brilliant step from Jayden Campbell set up the next, though the lack of urgency to shut down the offload was telling.

A Jackson Ford try was rubbed out by the bunker – perhaps harshly – but the final 90 seconds of the half epitomised the mess.

A cold drop from Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad was bad enough but the response was even worse. It felt like the team had switched off, already thinking about halftime and the line cracked again, way too easily, allowing Sam Verrills to score near the posts.

And it could have been even worse but for a desperate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ankle tap on David Fifita, which stopped a likely try. The Warriors tried to respond soon after the break, with multiple sets on the Titans’ line but it got worse with a 90 intercept try to Khan-Pereira, after he snaffled a Johnson pass.

From there it was more misery, with five more tries, three coming when Tuivasa-Sheck was in the sinbin for a dangerous tackle. Te Maire Martin got one back – off great work by captain Tohu Harris – but it was scant consolation.

Warriors 6 (Te Maire Martin try; Adam Pompey goal)

Titans 66 (Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3, Beau Fermor, Chris Randall, Keenan Palasia, Sam Verrills, Keano Kini 2, Jayden Campbell tries; Jayden Campbell 11 goals)

Halftime 30-0

