The Government reveals its plan to get transport back on track, a wild start to autumn so what’s in store today? And the US Supreme Court clears the way for Donald Trump in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Warriors coach Andrew Webster stands out not just for his strategic brilliance on the field but for the intriguing layers of his off-field persona.

In a sit-down interview with the Herald’s Michael Burgess, Webster leads a sneak peek into the inner sanctum of the Warriors and the keys behind the team’s success.

Webster’s office defies the conventional expectations of a coach’s space. There’s a notable absence of memorabilia, trophies, or motivational posters that often adorn the walls of such sanctuaries. Instead, the room exudes simplicity, creating an atmosphere free from distractions and clutter. The lack of external accolades emphasises Webster’s focus on the present moment and the team’s collective journey.

A striking feature of Webster’s office is the arrangement of seating options for players entering his domain. The black leather sofa represents the counselling chair, inviting players to open up about personal matters. On the other side, a chair beside a round white table signifies the football chair, dedicated to discussions about the game.

“So if you sit on one (the chair beside the white table) you’re about football and if you sit there (the sofa) it’s counselling,” Webster said. “I tell them when they walk in - which chair do you want to sit on? And they laugh and they go ‘I think I need that one today’. We laugh about it and then it is easier to talk about things.”

Inside the sparse office of Warriors head coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Dean Purcell

Amidst the office’s simplicity, two photographs take centre stage. Both of Webster’s 10-month-old son, Max.

“They were the first ones when he laughed,” Webster said. “My wife got them for me; they are beautiful photos.”

There’s no evidence of the various teams he has been involved with, not even a picture with the premiership-winning 2022 Penrith Panthers squad (“No chance”).

“If you came to my house you wouldn’t even know that I coached rugby league. If I achieve anything I give it to my parents anyway. When I was a kid I had a competition with my brother on who would win the most trophies. He was two years older and better than me at most things.”

Pinned above Webster’s meticulously organised desk is a single sheet of paper. Far from a list of achievements or motivational quotes, this paper holds the core principles and guidelines that define how Webster and his team want to play.

“It’s my compass - to keep me on track,” Webster said.

Ahead of the Warriors 2024 NRL season, Michael Burgess sits down with coach Andrew Webster to discuss his coaching philosophy, counselling sessions in his office, fatherhood and Denzel Washington. Read the article here.